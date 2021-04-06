The Latest: N Korea says it still has no coronavirus cases

So far, only about 305,000 people have received the shots amid widespread public reluctance.

WASHINGTON — The White House says more than 28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to states this week.

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients made the announcement Tuesday during a weekly conference call with the nation’s governors. The allocation brings the total amount of vaccine distributed over the past three weeks to more than 90 million doses.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined the call from Chicago, where she is traveling Tuesday to promote equity in the distribution of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Harris discussed the administration’s response and highlighted President Joe Biden’s upcoming announcement that 150 million shots in arms have been administered since he took office. All adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine by April 19.

