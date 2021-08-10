The Latest: Mississippi back near high for hospitalizations

Superintendent Deena Bishop says that according to CDC guidelines, “My goal is to provide a high quality education to students and in order to do this, the schools need to keep their doors open. Masking helps us accomplish this goal.”

Mayor Dave Bronson, who took office July 1, has opposed mask mandates and other pandemic restrictions. Bronson in a social media post Friday said he is against “mandates masking our residents and children.”

The Anchorage School Board last week approved Bishop’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, which includes requiring masks for everyone, in most cases, inside the district’s buildings as of this week.

———

RALEIGH, N.C. — Interest in coronavirus vaccines has surged since North Carolina’s governor announced a boost in the financial incentive from $25 to $100 for unvaccinated residents who come in for their first shot this month.

The spread of the more contagious delta variant is a factor in the increase, but state health officials hope even more people will get vaccinated now.

People who take drive others to their first shot remain eligible for one $25 prepaid credit card, while those who get the shot can now receive four cards in $25 denominations.