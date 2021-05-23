The Latest: Mickelson makes history at PGA Championship

He was at 8 under and four in front in the final round at the Ocean Course after a birdie on the 10th hole. But consecutive bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes have cut the margin to three strokes over Louis Oosthuizen.

Mickelson had four holes remaining as the 50-year-old attempts to become golf's oldest winner at a major championship.

———

5:50 p.m.

Brooks Koepka only has to look at the Ocean Course's par 5s to see where he came up short at the PGA Championship.

Koepka gave away shots on the first three par 5s in Sunday's final round, falling out of the lead with the first two and out of contention with the last.

Koepka was a shot ahead of Phil Mickelson when he made a double-bogey 7 on the second hole to fall behind. Tied with Mickelson at the top coming to the seventh, Koepka made a bogey to drop into second.

And when Koepka made bogey on the par-5 11th, he was five shots in back of Mickelson with holes running out.

Koepka played the par 5s in 7-under during the tournament's first two rounds. He's gone 2 over so far on the weekend with only one, the 16th, remaining.

———