The Latest: Malaysian PM: world has lost 'towering figure'

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, offered a condolence message to Queen Elizabeth II. He says it had been his “great pleasure” to experience Philip’s sharp-witted humor firsthand in meetings in London and Berlin.

“We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War,” Steinmeier said.

“As a member of the Royal Navy, Prince Philip fought for the liberation of Europe from Nazi terror,” Steinmeier added. “His contribution to democracy and peace will remain in our memories.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says: “The death of Prince Philip fills me with deep sadness. His friendship to Germany, his straightforwardness and his sense of obligation will remain unforgettable. All of our thoughts are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.”

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the royal family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather with the death of Prince Philip.

Trudeau says he was a “man of great service to others,” first as a decorated naval officer and later as a leader in philanthropy.

Trudeau says he had a special relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces and noted he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy. Queen Elizabeth II is head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

