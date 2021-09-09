The Latest: LA board requires students 12+ to be vaccinated

Gianforte, a Republican, said in a Tweet on Thursday that he is “committed to protecting Montanans’ freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach.”

Montana is the only state in the U.S. with a law that makes it illegal for private employers to require vaccines as a condition for employment. That new requirement appears to clash with parts of the mandate, which tells all private businesses with 100 or more employees to require them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly for the respiratory virus.

The Montana law was passed earlier this year by the Republican-dominated state Legislature despite pushback from the state’s hospital association and other medical groups straining under the weight of a new surge in COVID-19 infections.

A Montana Hospital Association spokesperson said in an email on Thursday that their legal counsel will evaluate the new mandate to determine how to comply with federal and state law.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s announcement that employers with at least 100 workers would have to require the workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.