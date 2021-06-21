The Latest: Italy to ease outdoor mask-wearing requirement

“WHO is facilitating this effort by establishing the criteria for technology transfer,” Tedros said. “We are now in discussions with several companies that have indicated interest in providing their mRNA technology.”

The German company BioNTech, which has partnered with Pfizer to makes its COVID-19 vaccine, recently announced it would scale up efforts to establish mRNA vaccine facilities across Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new WHO effort would “change the narrative” for Africa and help enhance the continent’s ability to “take responsibility for the health of our people, for the health of Africans.”

Ramaphosa said many people in developing countries were “still struggling for access to vaccines that are made in their billions in the north.” He said it was “just not equitable and not fair” that some people were denied access to COVID-19 doses because of where they live.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of his commitment to shipping 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June because of regulatory and other hurdles, officials said as they announced new plans Monday for sharing the shots globally.