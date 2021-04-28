The Latest: Iowa plans vaccine clinics at markets, games

Nearly half of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one shot. But in Detroit, it’s just 30%.

Drivers must register and schedule a first-dose appointment for their passenger. If they bring the person back for a second dose, they’ll get another $50 card, the city said.

Michigan continues to have the nation’s highest seven-day case rate, but the situation is improving. The seven-day daily average was 4,167, down from around 7,000 two weeks ago.

———

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday said she expects New Mexico to open by the end of June as long as the state reaches its goal of having at least 60% of residents fully vaccinated by then.

She made the announcement during a virtual briefing, proclaiming that the state was “conquering COVID.”

The governor and state health officials said the pace of vaccinations has been as an overwhelming driver for the progress seen in recent months, as more than 60 people are vaccinated for every new case of COVID-19 that is reported. The latest state data shows more than 41% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.