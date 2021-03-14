The Latest: Harry Styles and Billie Eillish kick off Grammys

Collier said: “I produced it by myself and I played the instruments on the album and I wrote the songs and arranged it and mixed it and stuff. But I mean, really it was just an experiment.”

He says the acclaim for the album and the nomination came “completely out of the blue” and it’s surreal to “be among these giants, these legends of the industry.

Collier’s fellow nominees in the category include Taylor Swift and Post Malone.

4:40 P.M.

Noah Cyrus says it’s “been a roller coaster of tears” to be nominated for best new artist at the Grammy Awards while dealing with the loss of her grandmother.

The 21-year-old Cyrus told The Associated Press before Sunday’s Grammy Awards that she had already been thinking of Loretta “Mammie” Finley, who died in August, when “someone said, ‘You look just like your grandma.’ And I started tearing up and it’s just been really emotional because I would have given anything to be with her, you know, or let her have her just be able to watch this on the TV. But I feel like I kind of have her with me.”