The Latest: White House wants Haiti election this year

The latest developments in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse:

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the U.S. believes Haiti should hold an election this year, regardless of concerns by some that the current situation in the country has made an election untenable.

“We called for an election this year, or we’re continuing to call for one, because we feel that supporting democratic institutions, the democratic process, is something that would be in the interest of the people of Haiti,” she told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Psaki said that the White House had been in touch with the acting prime minister and “of course” the administration is “worried about, and closely monitoring, the security situation” in Haiti. And she reiterated the administration’s pledge to support the nation however needed.

“We stand ready to provide support, provide assistance, in any way that is formally requested by the government there. We are looking forward to hearing from them on what they would request and how we can help them through this period of time,” she said.