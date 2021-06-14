The Latest: Germany records fewest virus cases in 9 months

Suga is expected to decide later this week whether to extend or lift the emergency measures in Tokyo and other areas that are set to end on June 20.

Japan has had about 774,000 COVID-19 cases and 14,000 deaths.

———

BEIRUT — Lebanon has vaccinated a daily record of people against COVID-19, raising its total shots administered past 1 million.

The Health Ministry said nearly 23,000 people were vaccinated on Sunday alone on the third weekend of a COVID-19 vaccination “marathon” to speed up inoculations.

The ministry invited all residents who are 53 and older as well as people with special needs who are 16 and older to get Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Lebanon, a small country with a population of 6 million including 1 million Syrian refugees, has registered more than 542,000 cases of coronavirus infection and nearly 7,800 deaths since February 2020.

Lebanon began a vaccination campaign in February and so far 317,000 have received two shots and nearly 684,000 have taken one shot.

———