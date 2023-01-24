The latest from California's 3rd mass killing in 8 days; promising new gene therapy for brain; Oscar nominations today; and more

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 24
Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday in a coastal community south of San Francisco. It marks California's third mass killing in eight days. The San Mateo County Sheriff's office says 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is in custody as the suspect in the shooting. Authorities say four people were found dead and one critically wounded from gunshots mid-afternoon. Then three others were found dead at a business several miles away. The connection between the locations is unclear but the sheriff's office says both are agricultural businesses. The shootings follow Saturday's massacre that killed 11 people at a dance hall in Southern California.
A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area. Officers responded around 6 p.m. at the Valero station on Macarthur Boulevard but found no victims. Dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. One person died at a hospital and seven others are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. The shootout took place only a few hours after a gunman killed seven people at two locations on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a half-hour's drive from Oakland. A 67-year-old man was arrested in that shooting.
A five-hour police delay in alerting the public that the California dance hall killer was on the run is throwing a spotlight on the nation's flawed, patchwork system for warnings of mass shooters at large. Experts say an alert should have been sent out immediately after police responded to the shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 dead on Saturday. During the delay, the gunman walked into another nearby dance club brandishing his weapon, but was disarmed. A proposed law last year creating an Amber alert-like system was passed by the U.S. House, but died in the Senate.
A judge is set to hear arguments on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments Tuesday from the district attorney’s office, news outlets and potentially other parties before making his decision. The report is expected to include recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on possible criminal prosecution, though it’s unclear how specific those recommendations will be. It will be up to Willis to seek indictments.
Jury selection is continuing in the murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of the 2021 killings of his wife and son. But before testimony can begin later this week, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make key rulings on evidence. Murdaugh's lawyers want the judge to refuse to admit evidence that authorities say will show blood from Murdaugh’s son spattered on his shirt because the shirt was destroyed and the expert changed his findings The defense also says evidence of other crimes by Murdaugh shouldn’t be allowed because it would only smear him. Prosecutors say their theory is that Murdaugh killed his wife and son because his financial crimes were about to be discovered.
Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. A Washington, D.C., jury found Joseph Hackett, Robert Minuta, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo guilty on Monday. The verdict comes weeks after a different jury convicted two leaders of the extremist group in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters after the verdict that he is “grateful to the prosecutors, agents and staff for their outstanding work.”
Scientists say delivering gene therapy directly to the brain holds great promise. The first brain-delivered gene therapy on the market was recently approved in Europe and the U.K. for a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency. It causes developmental delays and movement disorders in kids. New Jersey drugmaker PTC Therapeutics plans to seek approval for the treatment in the U.S. this year. Meanwhile, about 30 studies in the U.S. are testing gene therapy directly to the brain for other disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Challenges remain, especially with diseases caused by more than a single gene. But scientists say the evidence supporting this approach is mounting.
A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles are poised to dominate nominations to the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday. Nominations will be announced 8:30am ET from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. They will air live on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and be livestreamed on Oscars.org, Oscars.com and on several of the academy’s social media platforms. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will read the nominees. If things go as expected, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Elvis” could all rack up somewhere between six and nine nominations.
There couldn’t be more contrasting men’s quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic is still on track for his 10th title at Melbourne Park and now faces No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev — who is 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals. The other men's match Wednesday features a pair of unseeded 20-something Americans: Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul. Neither has ever been this far at a major tournament and their matchup will be the first Slam quarterfinal between two U.S. men since 2007. There is also a fresh face among the women: Magda Linette is playing in her first quarterfinal in 30 Grand Slam appearances. She faces Karolina Pliskova. The other quarterfinalists are appearing for the first time in the last eight at Melbourne Park: No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Donna Vekic.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1984, Apple Computer began selling its first Macintosh model, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 2010, the New Orleans Saints make it to their first Super Bowl after battering Brett Favre and the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 in overtime. See…
