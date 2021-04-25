The Latest: Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

However, Minister Roberto Speranza added that Italian residents could return if they take a COVID-19 swab test when they depart India and again when they reach Italy and then quarantine.

Anyone who entered from India — where numbers of new coronavirus infections have been surging — in the two weeks before the ordinance was issued must also be tested and contact Italian health authorities.

“Our scientists are at work to study the new variant” of the virus found in India, the minister said. “We cannot lower our guard,’’ Speranza said, noting that India in last week had recorded daily totals of new confirmed cases in the hundreds of thousands.

Italy’s vaccination rollout has been picking up its pace in recent days. As of Sunday, just under 21% of Italy’s population had received at least one vaccine dose.

———

WASHINGTON — West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says fellow Republican senator Ron Johnson’s recent statement that Americans shouldn’t care if their neighbors get the coronavirus vaccine was unhelpful.