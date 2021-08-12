The Latest: Fauci: Expect more children with coronavirus

Fauci says “inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to get boosts” because ”no vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection.”

LONDON — Officials say the British economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021 as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The Office for National Statistics says the British economy grew by 1% in June alone, the fifth straight month of growth. The lifting of pandemic restrictions following the rapid rollout of vaccines in the U.K. has buoyed growth in recent months.

All legal limits on contact, such as social distancing rules and caps on the number of people allowed to gather, were lifted in July. Economists expect further growth in the months to come, although confirmed virus cases have risen from greater social contact.

One uncertainty is how the economy will adjust with the ending of the furlough program. It was introduced at the start of the pandemic last March to ensure unemployment didn’t rise substantially when lockdown restrictions were imposed. The government paid 80% of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures.