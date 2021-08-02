The Latest: Famed Minneapolis club requiring vaccination

That $100 offer remains in effect through the end of August. The strategy was pioneered by New Mexico for several days in June, with about 25,000 eligible participants. The state’s $5 million sweepstakes prize for one vaccinated resident is scheduled to be awarded on Saturday.

President Joe Biden recommends that more states use cash payments to increase the pace of vaccination, as health authorities grapple with the more-contagious delta variant.

Starting on Tuesday, New Mexico is requiring that vaccine-eligible state workers either get the shot or get tested each week for infection.

ATLANTA — A top federal health official said Monday that he understood frustration with new mask requirements, but hoped Americans recognize their responsibility for combating the coronavirus.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Atlanta as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Georgia continued to rise amid a low vaccination rate.

“I can’t tell you the depth of frustration that Americans are feeling who’ve done everything they can, they’ve done it right, to know that now we’ve got to go back to wearing masks,” he said.