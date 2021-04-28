The Latest: EU to hold hearing in case against AstraZeneca

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday this “cautious” plan was possible as a result because a decreasing number of new coronavirus cases and deaths suggest “the third wave is probably receding.”

Morawiecki said that immunization has a crucial role in overcoming the pandemic and noted that he has received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Saturday is the start of a long holiday weekend in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said open-air sports centers will open that day for events of up to 50 people and indoors sports facilities can open at half their normal capacity.

On Tuesday, shopping malls, theaters, cinemas, art galleries and churches will be permitted to open at reduced capacity. Hotels and spas will be able to serve customers at 50% capacity with the exception of their restaurants.

A week later, outdoor restaurants and event venues will be allowed to open to half of their capacity. Face masks will no longer be required outdoors when distance can be observed, Niedzielski said.

———

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Chinese vaccine makers are looking at mixing their jabs and whether a booster shot could help better protect against COVID-19.