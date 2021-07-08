The Latest: Dominican Republic urges world action on Haiti

Psaki said that the White House had been in touch with the acting prime minister and “of course” the administration is “worried about, and closely monitoring, the security situation” in Haiti. And she reiterated the administration’s pledge to support the nation however needed.

“We stand ready to provide support, provide assistance, in any way that is formally requested by the government there. We are looking forward to hearing from them on what they would request and how we can help them through this period of time,” she said.

Meanwhile, the U.N.'s special envoy for Haiti, Helen La Lime, said in New York that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph had told U.N. officials he plans to maintain the scheduled Sept. 26 election date. She said the U.N. is working with Haitian officials “to look at the issues and to do our utmost to meet this date.”

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — At least two suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were found and roughed up by civilians in the capital of Port-au-Prince and were then turned over to police.