The Latest: Disney plans to restart fireworks shows at parks

With the advent of the vaccines, COVID-19 deaths per day in the U.S. have plummeted to an average of 340 from a high of more than 3,400 in mid-January. Cases are running at 14,000 a day on average, down from a quarter-million per day during the winter.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 confirmed death toll stands at 3.8 million. The actual totals in the U.S. and around the globe are thought to be significantly higher, with many cases overlooked or possibly concealed by some countries.

———

SAN FRANCISCO — California was the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, but it is turning a page on the pandemic.

At midnight, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered what’s being called a “Grand Reopening.” There will be no more state rules on social distancing and no more limits on capacity at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms and stadiums. Masks have been one of the most symbolic and fraught symbols of the pandemic. Now they will no longer be mandated by the state in many situations.

More people tested positive for the virus in California (3.8 million and counting) and more people died (63,000 plus) than anywhere else in the country, although the nation’s most populous state had a lower per capita death rate than most others.