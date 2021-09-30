The Latest: Denmark seems to fall short of vaccination goal

People in Ho Chi Minh City will be able to leave their homes, but the government will still enforce social distancing and travel in and out of the city will be controlled.

The delta variant infected 770,000 people and killed over 19,000 in three months, with Ho Chi Minh City accounting for the majority of deaths.

Vietnam is speeding up vaccinations by prioritizing big cities and squeezing the shots into a shorter timeframe to get both doses into more people.

Almost half of Ho Chi Minh City’s adults have received both shots, while Vietnam’s overall vaccination rate is low.

———

SANTA FE, N.M. — County jails across New Mexico are contending with a high-risk environment for COVID-19 infection at the same time that many more beds are filling with inmates.

County governments’ association attorney Grace Philips warned legislators on Wednesday that overall coronavirus vaccination rates among staff at county detention centers are lower than the statewide average — 61% versus about 71% for adults in general.

Inmates are far less likely to be vaccinated as they arrive in increasing numbers at county detention facilities.