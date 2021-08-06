The Latest: Connecticut: nursing home workers must get shots

“We have no reason to believe in our data that we’ve reached the peak or that we’re coming down,” the Democratic governor said.

He urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus illness and to follow the state’s mask mandate, saying that’s the only way to lessen the surge.

“I know we’re going to get through this,” Edwards said. But he added: “How many people die between now and then is largely going to be up to us.”

Still, the governor offered some signs of hopefulness in the continued increases in people newly seeking the vaccine. Edwards’ chief public health officer, Dr. Joe Kanter, said vaccinations have increased more than 500% over the last month.

But Kanter also offered a list of grim statistics as well, saying 15% of emergency room visits in the state are now related to COVID-19. He said 50 hospitals have asked the state for staffing assistance, warning they can no longer adequately provide care to the community. And he noted that over the past two weeks about 1% of the state’s entire population has become infected with COVID-19.

TOPEKA, Kan. — A small but growing number of places in Kansas are requiring people to wear masks indoors.