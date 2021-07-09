The Latest: Colombia says 4 firms recruited Haiti suspects

The woman told Colombia’s W Radio on Friday that her husband, Francisco Uribe, was hired for $2,700 a month by a company named CTU to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he was told he would be providing protection to some powerful families.

She says she last spoke to her husband Wednesday at 10 p.m. — almost 24 hours after the raid on the president’s home — and said he was on guard duty at a house where he and others were staying.

“The next day he wrote me a message that sounded like a farewell,” the woman, who identified herself only as Yuli. “They were running, they had been attacked. ... That was the last contact I had.”

The woman said she knew little about her husband’s activities and was unaware he had even traveled to Haiti, where Colombians need a visa to enter.

Another arrested Colombian suspect, Manuel Antonio Grosso, last month posted on Facebook snapshots of himself visiting tourist spots in the Dominican capital, including the presidential palace.