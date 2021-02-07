The Latest: Brady, Mathieu going at each other in Super Bowl

The Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

Brady is hoping to accomplish one of the few things he hasn’t done in nine previous Super Bowl trips by scoring a TD in the first quarter.

In 17 drives that started and ended in the opening quarter in those games, he led New England to only one field goal, although he did score an opening drive TD in the opening minute of the second quarter in Super Bowl 42 against the Giants.

The quarterback matchup between Brady and Patrick Mahomes is the sixth ever in the Super Bowl between former AP MVPs, the second between former Super Bowl MVPs and the first between players who had previously won both awards.

6:15 p.m.

Pregame festivities for the Super Bowl have started with a video recording of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as players from Tampa Bay and Kansas City lined up on each goal line.

The NFL opened the season with the same show of racial solidarity and did it again before the final game. Both teams went to their locker rooms after the rendition by Alicia Keys.