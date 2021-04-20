The Latest: Biden says verdict can be giant step forward

The jury reached its verdict Tuesday after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

——

3:50 p.m.

At the Minneapolis intersection that has been dubbed George Floyd Square, about 100 people have gathered around a large painting of Floyd in anticipation of the verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

The site is located outside of Cup Foods, the convenience store linked to Floyd’s fatal interaction with Chauvin last May.

Several families with small children are among those holding vigil for an announcement from the court.

Eliza Wesley, who identified herself as a gatekeeper of Floyd Square, led those gathered in a word of prayer.

“I don’t have any doubt in you, God,” she said. “You said no weapon formed against us can prosper. ... We’ve been here for 11 months. ... This is the day that the Lord has made.”

——

3 p.m.