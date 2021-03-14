 Skip to main content
The Latest: Beyoncé takes a step closer to Grammy history
AP

The Latest: Beyoncé takes a step closer to Grammy history

  • Updated
Grammy family: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy win early awards

FILE - Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Blue Ivy's name was added to the nominee list for best music video for her mother's “Brown Skin Girl."

 Chris Pizzello

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Grammy Awards (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Beyoncé — and her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — have won the Grammy Award for best music video.

Blue Ivy is the second youngest winner of a Grammy behind Leah Peasell, who was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack.

Neither Beyoncé or Blue Ivy were on the virtual Premiere Ceremony where the award was announced.

The win brings Beyoncé a step closer to becoming the most decorated woman in Grammy history. Beyoncé won her 25th Grammy on Sunday, hours before the official awards show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

With 27 wins, Alison Krauss holds the title for most Grammys for a female artist.

———

2 p.m.

It could be a night for the history books for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé has never won album of the year throughout her career — she’s not up for the honor this year because she didn’t release a project during the eligibility period — but she is the most nominated act.

Trevor Noah will host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

