The Latest: Australia to tighten restrictions in Sydney

Nearly 1,000 of the cases came from Seoul and nearby metropolitan regions, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, where officials will elevate social distancing restrictions to an unprecedented “Level 4” for two weeks beginning Monday.

The measures include prohibiting private social gatherings of 3 or more people after 6 p.m., shutting down nightclubs and churches, banning visitors at hospitals and nursing homes and limiting weddings and funerals to family-only gatherings. Protests will be banned and shopping malls will have to close after 10 p.m.

The surge in infections is a worrisome development in a country where a shortage in vaccine supplies have left 70% of the population still waiting for their first shot.

The country’s caseload is now at 165,344 after adding more than 8,300 cases in July alone.

Critics say the government made things worse by pushing for a premature easing of social distancing over economic concerns.

OTTAWA — Canada’s chief public health officer says there are cases of the latest COVID-19 variant of interest in the country, but it’s too early to know how widespread it is or what impact it could have.