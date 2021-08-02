The Latest: Australia city extends lockdown as clusters grow

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday it plans to allow some workers from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu to enter without them going through the usual requirement to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Ardern said details of the plan are still being worked through and she can’t yet say how many workers might be eligible.

She added that the number of such workers currently in New Zealand was about 3,000 short of the 10,000 typically needed for the harvest.

There are no current outbreaks in Samoa, Tonga or Vanuatu, which have reported a total of just seven COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

They say the 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths pushed the state’s totals to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.