The Latest: At least 40 dead due to extreme weather in US

The city of Jackson has made non-drinking water available at fire stations throughout the city, and are working to set up locations for people to pick up bottled water.

Still, Weathersby said she worries about elderly people like her who won’t be able to get to those locations. She knows many people are struggling not only with the loss of water, but electricity, too.

———

DETROIT — Crews are unlikely to safely rescue a man who fell through ice on the Detroit River, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

The man was with a couple of other people when he walked out onto the ice just off Belle Isle about 5 p.m. Wednesday and began “jumping up and down,” Lt. Jeremiah Schiessel said. It was “not likely” that the search would end in a rescue, he said.

“It’s not looking like this will have a good outcome,” he said. Crews were unable to get to the spot where the man was last seen because the ice was too thin, Schiessel said.

———

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina vaccine providers have yet to receive tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines the federal government was set to deliver this week, state health officials announced Thursday morning.