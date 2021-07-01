The Latest: Arkansas sees biggest daily case spike in months

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod says the Balkan nations are “experiencing a major vaccine shortage” and he is “glad that we can step in and assist our close partners with the absolutely crucial weapon against the pandemic, namely vaccines.”

Denmark is also giving an extra 1 million doses to COVAX, and initiative to give countries access to coronavirus vaccines regardless of their wealth. Foreign Aid Minister Flemming Moeller says the donation is earmarked for North African countries and Bhutan.

The Scandinavian country has donated AstraZeneca vaccines to Kenya and committed to give doses to Ukraine.

NEW YORK — The latest alarming coronavirus variant is exploiting low global vaccination rates and a rush to ease pandemic restrictions.

That’s adding new urgency to the drive to get more shots in arms. The vaccines most used in Western countries still appear to offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant, which was first identified in India and is now in more than 90 countries.

The World Health Organization warned this week that easier-to-spread strains, insufficiently immunized populations and a drop in mask use and other public health measures will delay the end of the pandemic.