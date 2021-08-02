The Latest: Ark. has new high for hospitalizations for COVID

———

BATON ROGUE, La. — Louisiana on Monday reinstated a mask mandate in all indoor locations, including schools and colleges, as the states struggles with surging COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant and one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the mandate less than three months after he lifted a previous face covering requirement amid hopes that the virus was abating. The mandate will apply to anyone age 5 and older — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — who enters a business, a school, a church or other inside location.

Just under 43% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine — one of the lowest rates in the nation. The state is seeing one of the country’s worst COVID-19 spikes per capita.

The mask requirement had particular urgency for Edwards as students start returning to some K-12 schools this week.

———

BATON ROUGE, La. — Another of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staffers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office said in a statement Monday that the staffer and five others who may have been exposed are in isolation and awaiting more test results.