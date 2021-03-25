The Latest: Arizona to lift mask mandates, reopen businesses

A statement from The Broadway League says, “vaccination and testing sites for theatre workers are a great step towards recovery.” De Blasio says the city needs state guidance on issues like whether audiences need to bring proof of vaccination.

———

BERLIN — Germany will require negative coronavirus test results from all travelers entering the country from abroad by plane, the health ministry announced Thursday.

Travelers will need to show the negative test result, no older than 48 hours, before boarding the airplane. If they refuse to get tested, airline carriers will no longer take the travelers to Germany. The new testing will start Sunday and last until May 12.

Only travelers arriving from regions Germany deemed as high-risk areas in the pandemic had been asked to show negative tests results. Now the test obligation expands to all plane travelers from aboard.

The blanket testing requirement doesn’t include travelers entering Germany by car or other means of transportation. There are currently different regulations depending on the infection rate of the country.

———

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia says it will train dogs to detect the presence of the coronavirus in humans.