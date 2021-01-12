The Latest: Arizona reinstates winter sports at high schools

Tokyo residents are questioning holding the Olympics in July because of the coronavirus pandemic. India has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine to cities. The EU regulator is considering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be licensed to the 27-nation bloc.

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho Gov. Brad Little says people 65 and over will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 1. The governor said Tuesday that he had adopted the recommendation of his COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee. State health officials also on Tuesday announced that they are immediately transitioning from limiting vaccinations to front-line healthcare workers to also vaccinating firefighters, police, K-12 teachers and staff, daycare workers and prison workers. Officials say the change is due to an expected boost in doses coming into the state. The first group of front-line healthcare workers currently getting the vaccine numbers about 130,000. Nearly 40,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine have been administered.