Russia is enacting a major security clampdown ahead of annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Authorities are curbing the use of drones, jet skis and car-sharing services amid its 14-month war with Ukraine. Russian media said at least 21 Russian cities canceled May 9 military parades — the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia — for the first time in years. Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. It was not clear whether their decisions were taken in coordination with the Kremlin. Last week, Russia was rattled by reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into Moscow and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.