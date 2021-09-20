The Latest: Afghan high school girls rally against Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan — A small group of Afghan high school students held a protest Monday in the western city of Herat to denounce Taliban moves preventing girls from attending school.

Thirteen schoolgirls, 15 to 18 years of age, gathered in a residential area on Herat’s outskirts — a neighborhood where the Taliban have no presence — so as not to draw their attention. A few local journalists invited by the girls covered the rally.

The protesters held banners demanding to be able to return to school, saying that barring girls from education would leave an entire future nation uneducated.

“We ask them (Taliban) to reopen our schools as soon as possible,” said one protester, Nargis Jamshid, 17. She added that not going to school feels as if “we are moving backward.”

“We demand that all girls must return to their schools and all the women should be allowed to get back to their work,” said Sharaara Sarwari, 18.

After taking power in Afghanistan last month, the Taliban initially said girls would be given equal access to education, albeit in gender-segregated settings, and promised inclusivity but have since imposed several restrictions on women.