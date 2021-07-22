The Latest: 3rd Czech athlete tests positive in Tokyo

———

The Olympic judo draw has created fascinating paths to gold for the two biggest stars in the sport.

Japanese 73 kg superstar Shohei Ono and French two-time Olympic gold medal-winning heavyweight Teddy Riner both ended up in the same quarter of their draws as the No. 1 seeds in their weight classes. Both came into Tokyo unseeded because of recent inactivity, making them a potential disaster for every medal hopeful in their divisions.

Ono, the current pound-for-pound star of the sport, was placed in the same quarter of the men’s field as Azerbaijan’s top-seeded Rustam Orujov, one of his greatest rivals.

Ono didn’t compete for the past 18 months, but only one judo player in the Olympic field has ever even scored a point against him.

Riner was drawn into the same quarter as the Russian team’s Tamerlan Bashaev, who won silver at the world championships last month. The 6-foot-8 Riner is attempting to win his record-tying third gold medal and his fourth Olympic medal overall, but he recently revealed he tore knee ligaments in February.

———

Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina says her record eighth Olympics will be her last.