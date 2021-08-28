The Latest: 2 Oregon counties seek trucks to hold bodies

“This coronavirus forest fire will keep burning any human wood it can find,” said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. “It will find you, and it’s so infectious.”

The Black Hills region’s largest hospital system, Monument Health, says hospitalizations from the virus rose from five to 78 this month. The hospital was bracing for more COVID-19 patients by converting rooms to intensive care units and reassigning staff.

LANSING, Mich. — At least half of Michigan’s public K-12 students are required to wear masks in school.

Several counties, including six of the 10 most populated ones, mandate face coverings for students, teachers and staff indoors regardless of vaccination status. Health officials point to a rapid increase in coronavirus cases from the more contagious delta variant, saying masks helping to reduce the virus spread. They note kids under 12 cannot be vaccinated.

Policies vary at schools in 76 counties where health departments have recommended, but not required, masking.

The office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says about 54% of students in traditional public schools are subject to face covering requirements.