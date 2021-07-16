The largest wildfire in the US is only 7% contained as more evacuations take place

Bootleg is one of nine wildfires currently burning in Oregon, which was recently baked in the historic heatwave that swept across the West.

The fire has destroyed at least 21 homes and put another 2,000 at risk, state fire officials said.

The severity has led California officials to send even more firefighting resources to the state.

"California's latest mutual aid deployment to Oregon comes just a day after the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group elevated the National Preparedness Level to Level 5 -- its highest level -- due to high fire activity across the country and resources committed to large fires," California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said in a news release.

"Climate change impacts are contributing to wildfires that are increasingly dangerous and destructive across the Western U.S.," he said.

But Oregon is facing another problem that could hinder firefighting efforts: jet fuel shortages.