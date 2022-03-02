 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

The Lakers can't catch a break, Fitbit recalls watches due to burn injuries, Kanye West, and more trending topics

  • 0

A look at the trending topics for today, March 2:

The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives against the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic in the third quarter at crypto.com Arena on March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) drives against the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) in the third quarter at crypto.com Arena on March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/TNS)

The Lakers have lost three consecutive games coming out of the NBA All-Star break and 11 of their last 15 games. They are seven games below .500 (27-34) in the Western Conference.

The critics see darkness all around the Lakers.

But not LeBron James.

Read on:

Kanye West/Chaney Jones

Kanye West appears to confirm new romance with Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones have been spotted out together recently.

It looks like Kanye West has a new "boo."

The rapper/mogul posted on his verified Instagram account a screenshot of a post from The Shade Room, which read "It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

West, who now goes by "Ye," captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.

The Shade Room post caption said that the pair had been "spotted doing some shopping in Miami" and wondered if their moniker might be "YeNey."

People are also reading…

More here:

Fitbit recall

Fitbit-Recall-Burns

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, the logo for fItbit appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after dozens of users reported burn injuries because the battery overheated. The fitness gadget maker says consumers who bought the $299 watches with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return them.

Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches after dozens of users reported burn injuries after the battery overheated.

The fitness gadget maker says anyone who bought the $299 watch with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return it. Customers will receive a full refund and a discount of 40% to purchase certain Fitbit products, the company said.

Fitbit received 115 reports of the battery overheating in the U.S., with 78 reports of burn injuries including 2 reports of third-degree burns and four claims of second-degree burns.

Read on:

Katie Meyer

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, has died. She was 22.

The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major.

Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

More here:

***

Check out more popular topics here:

***

This morning's top headlines: State of the Union; Beto vs. Abbott; Mardi Gras; Russia-Ukraine

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

  • By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls
National Politics
AP

Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls

  • By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces laid siege to two strategic Ukrainian seaports Wednesday and pressed their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, while the huge armored column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital.

Live updates: Ukraine refugees reach 1 million in 7 days
National
AP

Live updates: Ukraine refugees reach 1 million in 7 days

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:

Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe

  • By PAUL WISEMAN and DAVID McHUGH - AP Economics Writers
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moscow’s war on Ukraine and the ferocious financial backlash it’s unleashed are not only inflicting an economic catastrophe on President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Texas primary sets up Abbott-O'Rourke race as midterms begin
National Politics
AP

Texas primary sets up Abbott-O'Rourke race as midterms begin

  • By WILL WEISSERT and PAUL J. WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington.

COVID cases, deaths continue to fall globally, WHO reports
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

COVID cases, deaths continue to fall globally, WHO reports

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported globally dropped by 16% last week, marking a month-long decline in COVID-19 infections, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

Senate hearings for high court nominee to begin on March 21
National Politics
AP

Senate hearings for high court nominee to begin on March 21

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21, keeping the Senate on track for a possible final vote next month.

Mother of 3 girls slain by father feared for their safety
National
AP

Mother of 3 girls slain by father feared for their safety

  • By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A mother of three children who were killed by their father at a Sacramento church had sought a restraining order out of fear for their safety, court documents indicate.

'I love Mardi Gras': Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

'I love Mardi Gras': Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans

  • By REBECCA SANTANA and JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Revelers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year's festivities.

Fans chant 'We want baseball!' but won't get it anytime soon
National
AP

Fans chant 'We want baseball!' but won't get it anytime soon

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — As Rob Manfred stood behind a podium in the left-field corner of Roger Dean Stadium and announced that opening day was canceled, a cluster of fans gathered outside the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv zoo closes in Ukraine but animals still remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News