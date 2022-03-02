The Lakers can't catch a break, Fitbit recalls watches due to burn injuries, Kanye West, and more trending topics

A look at the trending topics for today, March 2:

The Lakers

The Lakers have lost three consecutive games coming out of the NBA All-Star break and 11 of their last 15 games. They are seven games below .500 (27-34) in the Western Conference.

The critics see darkness all around the Lakers.

But not LeBron James.

Kanye West/Chaney Jones

It looks like Kanye West has a new "boo."

The rapper/mogul posted on his verified Instagram account a screenshot of a post from The Shade Room, which read "It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

West, who now goes by "Ye," captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.

The Shade Room post caption said that the pair had been "spotted doing some shopping in Miami" and wondered if their moniker might be "YeNey."

Fitbit recall

Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches after dozens of users reported burn injuries after the battery overheated.

The fitness gadget maker says anyone who bought the $299 watch with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return it. Customers will receive a full refund and a discount of 40% to purchase certain Fitbit products, the company said.

Fitbit received 115 reports of the battery overheating in the U.S., with 78 reports of burn injuries including 2 reports of third-degree burns and four claims of second-degree burns.

Katie Meyer

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, has died. She was 22.

The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major.

Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

