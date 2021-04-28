The Hamburglar? How a story about Biden and meat limits fell apart

There were some 23,000 examples of terms like Biden's climate plan, requirements or mandates appearing together with "meat consumption" in the context of political conversations online between Thursday and Monday, according to the media intelligence firm Zignal Labs. "Red meat" also had some 59,000 mentions in political chatter.

"This is pure propaganda," said Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University communications professor who specializes in disinformation.

There is little incentive for politicians and others to check their facts before posting on popular social media platforms, and those platforms aren't doing it for them, Grygiel said.

Once the false claim gets into people's heads, it's hard to dislodge. Many targets of the story are unlikely to see fact-checks, said John Cook, a research fellow at the Monash Climate Change Communication Research Hub.

Republicans have been frustrated in trying to find lines of attack that will stick against Biden in his first 100 days in office. Many in the conservative media world have also continued to spread lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 election.