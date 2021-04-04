The Great Depression led to many hobbies we enjoy now. The pandemic created many new ones.

For example, "if you were into extremely obscure card game, you might have had a hard time trying to find someone to play with you," he said.

But, having the internet has also presented people with a "much wider set of choices, which paradoxically can undercut people's commitment" to certain hobbies, Mihm said.

He likened it to channel surfing, "where there's always something else you could try so you are more apt to jump to it."

Some hobbies are — probably — here to stay

Still, some pandemic hobbies definitely will stick around.

"When you do some things, you may actually start to really enjoy them. It's not just something to keep you occupied," Mihm said. "Then it becomes a real sustaining interest. Year after year ... you start to learn more and get better at it. There's a payoff."

More walking, gardening and cooking, Mihm said, seem likely to remain permanent additions.

Post-pandemic, some virtual hobbies — online classes and events, for example — may even remain common.