The glam was back at the Golden Globes, albeit at a distance

“I wanted to feel festive and go for it,” she told NBC. “It's really amazing about this whole Zoom world. People can do whatever they want.”

That meant Chanel for Shira Haas in Los Angeles, and custom Gucci for Elle Fanning in London.

“It's nice to have something to celebrate and get dressed up for, and actually put on a dress to walk from my living room to my kitchen,” Fanning told E!. “I thought, why not?”

Fey and Poehler, both dressed in black, joked about the unusual set up and the distance between them, with Fey pretending to stroke Poehler's hair through their screens. The two were joined by an array of presenters as winners accepted via Zoom, with an early glitch when winner Daniel Kaluuya's audio went silent at first, then perked up so he could speak.

On stage and for their small, in-person — and masked — audiences, production designer Brian Stonestreet pivoted like never before when the Globes decided to go bicoastal earlier in February, just days before show time.