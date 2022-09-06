 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

The future of digital Weather with the team at WeatherBrains | Across the Sky podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

How is the digital weather space changing? We talked with the team of meteorologists at WeatherBrains, the long-running video and audio podcast based in Birmingham, Alabama.

We discussed how our careers brought us to this point and how we envisioned digital weather content for local audiences in the years to come.  How do we compete with a new generation of social media influencers, and how do we deal with some of the plusses and minuses of working in an exclusively digital space?

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Last reactor at Zaporizhzhia taken offline after renewed shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News