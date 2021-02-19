The first month: Scenes from the Biden presidency through 31 days
Their claims were explosive. Their evidence was weak. These are the leading superspreaders of COVID-19 misinformation.
Enough senators cast “not guilty” votes to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The vote will give the former president an historic second acquittal in an impeachment trial.
Rush Limbaugh, the bombastic talk radio host who became voice of American conservatism, has died at age 70.
Biden has established a regular schedule, including coffee in the mornings with the first lady, meetings and phone calls from the Oval Office and a return to his residence by 7 p.m.
A Democratic congressman accused Donald Trump in a federal lawsuit on Tuesday of inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
This week's storms and cold — with more still predicted for the east and south — fit a pattern of worsening extremes seen in recent years. Have we done enough to prepare for more dangerous weather more often?
Less than an hour after Trump Plaza imploded and sank in a cloud of debris and dust, parts of Atlantic City were still buzzing about the event.
Word of McConnell’s decision came Saturday before what is expected to be a final day in the historic trial on the charge that Trump incited an insurrection in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
A Florida restaurant’s face mask policy is going viral after a Facebook post showed the eatery's sign proclaiming "Face diapers not required!"
Seven Republicans voted to convict former President Trump in his Senate trial, easily the largest number to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings.