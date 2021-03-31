 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Final Four is set. A recap of Tuesday's action and lookahead to what's next.
0 comments
spotlight AP

The Final Four is set. A recap of Tuesday's action and lookahead to what's next.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gonzaga's offense was rolling on all cylinders as they throttled USC 85-66 in the Elite Eight. The Bulldogs' passing reached another level, led by Jalen Suggs' 8 assists, as they punched their ticket to the Final Four. Check out all of their best passes from the win. Keep scrolling for game stories, updated brackets, the Final Four schedule and top pics from Tuesday's men's and women's action.

***

NCAA USC Gonzaga Basketball

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few celebrates after an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 85-66. 

Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga

It’s not easy to bury a team as good as USC, let alone in a half, no matter how easy Gonzaga made it look. Somehow, coach Mark Few called it in advance.

While everyone was fixating on the top-seeded Bulldogs’ make-it-rain offense, one reporter took the opposite tack. He asked Few the day before their game against the high-flying Trojans whether his defense was getting lost in the shuffle. He replied like he’d been waiting days for that question.

“I think,” Few said, “we’ve had some excellent, I mean, off-the-chart performances, and some terrific halves.”

Gonzaga’s defense dropped one of those like an anvil on No. 6 USC in Tuesday night’s Elite Eight contest. Michigan, the bracket’s other No. 1 seed in action, played decent defense against everyone in a UCLA jersey except No. 3, Johnny Juzang, and man, did he make them pay.

The Zags won’t make that mistake when they face the Bruins in one Final Four matchup come Saturday with the chance to extend their perfect (30-0) season. Baylor, the other top seed still standing and the likeliest giant-killer left, plays No. 2 Houston in the other. Read more:

Complete roundup of Tuesday's Elite 8 action

MEN

WOMEN

***

FINAL FOUR SCHEDULE

(All times Eastern)

Men

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Houston, 5:14 p.m. Saturday, CBS

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA, 8:34 p.m. Saturday, CBS

Championship game: 9 p.m. Monday, CBS

Women

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Stanford, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN

Championship game: 6 p.m. Sunday, ESPN

***

THE BRACKETS

Men

Download PDF Men's Bracket 0331

Women

Download PDF Women's Bracket 0331

***

TOP PICS FROM TUESDAY'S ACTION

Scenes from the men's and women's Elite 8 play:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VW admits 'Voltswagen' rebrand was just a stunt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News