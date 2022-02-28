 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

The fate of Ukraine's Snake Island soldiers, the Lakers' loss to the Pelicans, and more trending topics

What's trending in the U.S. today, Feb. 28?

The defiant soldiers of Snake Island are actually 'alive and well,' says Ukraine's navy

The Ukrainian soldiers defending the tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea were thought to have been killed last week.

The Snake Island soldiers

The Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island -- who were all feared dead after their defiant response to threats from a Russian warship -- are actually "alive and well," according to the Ukrainian Navy.

All of the soldiers on the tiny island in the Black Sea were thought to have been killed in an attack on the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.

According to a purported audio exchange, one of the Ukrainian troops had responded to a warning from an approaching Russian vessel to lay down their weapons or face bombing by saying, "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

More here:

Pelicans Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The Pelicans lose to the Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to find their stride since acquiring CJ McCollum nearly three weeks ago. Two nights after a surprising win at Phoenix, the Pelicans rolled to their biggest victory over the reeling Los Angeles Lakers.

McCollum scored 22 points while Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram added 19 apiece in New Orleans' 123-95 rout Sunday night.

The 28-point margin of victory is the largest in franchise history by the Pelicans over the Lakers, surpassing their 139-117 win in 2018.

More here:

'The Batman' flies high with its dark and serious Dark Knight, but hangs around too long

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz star in 'The Batman.'

'The Batman' review

"The Batman" presents a muscular vision of the Dark Knight that hardcore fans have long desired, a dark and serious epic that's somewhat offset by two disclaimers: At nearly three hours, the movie hangs around too long, really feeling it down the stretch; and despite its origins, this detective-driven take owes more to movies like "Seven" and "L.A. Confidential" than other superhero fare.

More here:

MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Wall Street/Dow Jones

State of the Union

Derek Jeter

Mardi Gras

MoonPies and Merry Widows: Mardi Gras hits Mobile, Alabama

MoonPies and Merry Widows: Mardi Gras hits Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s port city danced and squealed to the prime event of its Carnival season on Sunday, a quirky bash honoring the man credited with helping make the nation’s first Mardi Gras celebration what it is — a smaller, toned-down version of New Orleans' mega-party.

This morning's top headlines: Climate report; Russia-Ukraine; SAG Awards

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger
National
AP

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger

  • By SETH BORENSTEIN - AP Science Writer
  • Updated
Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.

Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace Kyiv
National Politics
AP

Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace Kyiv

  • By YURAS KARMANAU, JIM HEINTZ, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
  • Updated
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 17-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war
National Politics
AP

520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war

  • By JUSTIN SPIKE - Associated Press
  • Updated
BEREGSURANY, Hungary (AP) — The mass exodus of refugees from Ukraine to the eastern edge of the European Union showed no signs of stopping Monday, with the U.N. estimating more than 520,000 people have already escaped Russia's burgeoning war against Ukraine.

Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union

  • By ZEKE MILLER and LISA MASCARO - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Face coverings are now optional for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday, as Congress is lifting its mask requirement on the House floor after federal regulators eased guidelines last week in a rethinking of the nation's strategy to adapt to living with a more manageable COVID-19.

'CODA' takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins
National
AP

'CODA' takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
  • Updated
In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game," the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith.

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
National
AP

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

  • AP
  • Updated
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.

Larson's collision with Elliott is early season NASCAR drama

Larson's collision with Elliott is early season NASCAR drama

  • By GREG BEACHAM - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A substantial collision between the Cup Series' defending champion and its most popular driver would be pretty juicy st…

MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers
National
AP

MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings Monday in an effort to forge the path to a labor deal before management’s deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31.

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

