The Facebook outage forced a social media break. Experts say we should do it more often.

Facebook's massive outage on Monday has had far greater impacts than many might have realized. With almost three billion global users, many of whom rely on its products and services for everything from daily communication, to doing business, totally disconnected for several hours. Some call that a troubling sign that Facebook is simply too big and too interwoven in all aspects of our lives.
For nearly six hours on Monday, the world experienced a forced break from Facebook's social networking tools.
We lived to tell the tale. But how did we feel in the process?
Although relatively short,
the Facebook outage showed "how reliant we are on social media in different ways to distract ourselves, to escape, to connect, to cope with anxiety and stress," according to Ian Kerner, a marriage and family therapist.
When people can't scroll and post as they usually do, Kerner said they can become bored and vulnerable to difficult emotions and stressors — sometimes without knowing how to cope with them.
"People find that they are alone with their own thoughts. And they're a little bit of a stranger to themselves in a way. Prior to social media, I think we were much better at being on our own, finding ways to engage ourselves and remain curious," Kerner added.
A sense of relief
The collective nature of the outage had some of Kerner's clients feeling liberated, he said.
"People definitely have a fear of missing out," Kerner explained. Losing or breaking a phone, or having a phone die can cause folks to panic, he said, as it prevents them from knowing what's happening and being connected to others.
The outage, conversely, "provided a great sense of relief, because everybody was experiencing it. So people didn't feel as alone or as isolated or as panicked," Kerner said.
Therapist John Duffy reported having similar conversations with his clients on Monday.
"Once people realized, 'Oh, these networks are almost all down,' there was this bizarre, but very clear sense of relief. The feeling was 'I don't have anything I have to keep up with. I'm not missing out on anything,'" Duffy said.
During the outage, "people realized in real time the importance of face-to-face relationships, and the relative emptiness of a connection that takes place solely via Facebook or Instagram," he added.
Clients that expressed relief during the outage took concrete steps to connect with others in real life, Duffy said. "One took a friend out for coffee. Another took a walk with a friend," he said.
Some have come away from the experience with the realization that their fear of missing out was unjustified, and they could approach the apps with more moderation.
"I think some of us realized yesterday, 'I'm way over-involved and invested in social media in my life'," Duffy said. People realized that "maybe I can check this once or twice a day instead of 20 or 30 times a day."
Social media and the brain
Most people are guilty of spending too much time scrolling and posting.
Seven in 10 adult Facebook users in the U.S. say they visit the site at least once a day, and 49% report visiting several times a day, according to Pew Research Center 2021
data. Some 59% of people visit Instagram at least once a day, with 38% visiting several times daily.
But if some of us felt relieved when social networking apps went quiet for a while, why is it difficult to stop checking our feeds so frequently?
Dr. Anna Lembke, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University, and the Medical Director of Addiction Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, looked at the brain for answers.
In her
book "Dopamine Nation," she explored how the overabundance of easily accessible stimuli is affecting our brain chemistry and our happiness.
"The smartphone is the modern-day hypodermic needle, delivering digital dopamine 24/7 for a wired generation," Lembke wrote.
While "social media addiction" is not currently included in the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders," Lembke said she believes social media can be addictive, based on her clinical experience and her knowledge of how human connection and dopamine release are tied.
"We can verifiably show that human connections stimulate dopamine release, which is how they are reinforcing, and anything that stimulates dopamine in the brain's reward pathway has the potential to be addictive," Lembke explained.
The Facebook outage was something of an "accidental en masse experiment that hopefully revealed to people just how addicted they've become," Lembke said.
How to develop healthier digital habits
Therapist John Duffy said some of his clients spend four or more hours in a day on social media — double that amount in some extreme cases.
"The people who are on (social media) the most tend to be the loneliest, because they aren't feeling connected. Even if they're messaging people, even if they're commenting on people's posts, even if they're posting themselves, there is something lacking in that connection. It truly is digital, and it is not directly interpersonal," he said.
To clients who could benefit from it, Duffy recommends a month-long "digital detox" to develop a more intentional relationship with social media. "People I work with now will simply voluntarily remove social media apps, news apps, and every other unnecessary app from their phone for a month-long cleanse."
"I find if people take a month-long break, they spend maybe a third of the time they used to on social media as a result. I also see a rise in self-worth and self-esteem that corresponds with that," Duffy said.
Marriage and family therapist Ian Kerner often assigns homework to his clients that involves curbing the use of devices during time spent with partners and family members.
"The No. 1 complaint that I think I hear from couples is that he or she is always on their phone," Kerner said.
Lembke hopes the outage "will encourage people to actually intentionally plan to abstain from social media, and maybe their phones altogether, for a period of time."
She recommends laying off social media completely — whether that means selected apps or putting the phone away altogether — for one month, enough time for the brain's reward pathways to reset themselves.
To be successful, Lembke said, it helps to plan ahead.
"You would do it maybe together with a friend or a family member, which is easier than doing it alone. You'd have some kind of message or alert or automatic response that lets people know that you're offline for that period of time, so people know they don't have to wonder where you are, what happened to you," Lembke advised.
During the month-long break, you should plan activities to provide you with "an alternative source of dopamine," such as spending time in nature.
"When people go back to using (social media), often just realizing how addicted they've become is motivation to use differently," Lembke said.
Some of those changes might include eliminating alerts, switching to a grayscale display, or setting time limits or specific days of the week to check our feeds, she advised.
Fostering meaningful connections online and offline
All the experts CNN connected with emphasized how social networking tools have many positive effects on society, allowing people to stay connected to distant loved ones and helping them fare better emotionally during a long, exhausting, isolating pandemic.
"It's important to say that the ways in which these technologies allow us to be social online is very powerful and can do very good," Lembke said.
Also, not all online connections are negative, just like not all real-life connections are positive, Lembke said.
"There are instances when our online connections can be more intimate, more positive and more powerful in good ways than real-life connections. If you go to a cocktail party and have nothing but superficial conversations, that's not going to make people feel good, either," Lembke said.
As some struggle with social anxiety while in-person life slowly resumes, we have an opportunity to rethink how we engage with one another in the real world.
"As a society, we need to establish digital etiquette and tech-free spaces, where we intentionally leave our phones at home and really make an effort to be present in the moment in real life with each other," Lembke said.
Meet the 50 youngest billionaires in America
Youngest billionaires in America
While the wealth gap between rich and poor
was growing before the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession it caused, the last year has been a boon for the world's wealthy. Most billionaires added more billions to their personal fortunes, potentially increasing the equality gap even more.
While the world's working poor dream of economic stability, the 50 people on this list of the youngest billionaires have it in spades. The oldest billionaire comes in at 47, while the youngest, who was born in 1995, is only 26.
Stacker compiled net worth data from Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List as of March 17, 2021. The list is in real-time, and any ties in age were broken by net worth.
Included are those who received their billions as heirs to family fortunes, as well as those who are self-made—though even many of the world's "self-made" wealthy start with many advantages in life, including start-up funds from family. Fortunes come from tech companies including WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook, though technology isn’t the only way to strike it rich. Others have made their money through hedge funds, retail, and even by creating a burger that relies upon the simplest recipe and ingredients.
While many came from backgrounds that allowed opportunities only afforded to those with money, others came from more humble beginnings. Some immigrated from other countries seeking opportunity, while others were born to single parents who struggled to provide for them. While several billionaires on the list attended and graduated from top-notch colleges, including
the Ivies, others never went to college or dropped out, sometimes to pursue the ideas that made them rich.
Readers will also notice that women are glaringly few in numbers on this list, pointing to the continuing discrimination and sexism they face in the boardrooms where billionaires are often minted, and the broader inequality in access to capital frequently necessary to turn a good idea into big money.
Many of the billionaires on the list are well known, others are less obvious. Curious to see if you can guess who the youngest billionaire is? It may be a snap to figure it out, or you may really have to think about it. Continue reading to find out who made the exclusive and enviable list.
Chesnot // Getty Images
#50. Ben Chestnut
- Age: 47
- Net worth: $3.0 billion (#988 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: email marketing
Georgia born and bred CEO and co-founder of email marketing giant, Mailchimp, Ben Chestnut
learned about business from his mom. The company that started off as a side gig has grown into a multi-billion dollar business without the help of outside investors, and both Chestnut and his partner Dan Kurzius hold 50% ownership.
Kimberly White // Getty Images
#49. John Arnold
- Age: 47
- Net worth: $3.3 billion (#927 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: hedge funds
Once a successful energy trader, John Arnold
reportedly earned Enron $750 million in the year the company went bankrupt. Arnold went on to build hedge fund company Centaurus Advisors and shocked the industry when he retired from hedge fund management at 38. He currently runs Arnold Ventures LLC with his wife, Laura.
Gregory Smith // Getty Images
#48. Niraj Shah
- Age: 47
- Net worth: $3.9 billion (#752 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: online retail
CEO and co-founder of Wayfair Niraj Shah is the son of Indian immigrants and was born in Massachusetts. He met his business partner Steve Conine when the two studied together at Cornell University. Shah currently sits on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
Boston Globe // Getty Images
#47. Nicholas Woodman
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,309 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: GoPro
Nicholas Woodman founded GoPro in 2002 with the help of his mom’s drill and sewing machine, which he used to make a prototype. The GoPro CEO
peddled the wearable video camera on QVC in its early days. GoPro went public on June 26, 2014, and made his mother, father, and two sisters millionaires.
Jun Sato // Getty Images
#46. Chris Sacca
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $1.2 billion (#2,197 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: venture capital investing
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca acquired his fortune by making smart and early investments in companies like Twitter, Instagram, and Uber through his company Lowercase Capital. Sacca has also worked at Google and as an attorney at Fenwick & West. Known for his appearance on the television show “Shark Tank” and
wearing cowboy shirts, Sacca attended Georgetown University.
Alison Buck // Getty Images
#45. Max Levchin
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,512 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: fintech
Once a co-founder of PayPal, Max Levchin owns 27.5 million shares in online lender Affirm, as the company’s founder and CEO. Levchin is also considered a member of the
PayPal Mafia, a group of 23 entrepreneurs that were essential in the early days of PayPal, and who have gone on to have a major impact in Silicon Valley.
Neilson Barnard // Getty Images for New York Times
#44. Jeffrey Talpins
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $2.1 billion (#1,448 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: hedge fund
Jeffrey Talpins is the founder and chief investment officer of Element Capital Management, a hedge fund company focusing on macro trading. The company often boasts annualized returns topping 20%. Talpin attended Yale University and worked as a trader at both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs prior to founding Element Capital.
BEST-BACKGROUNDS // Shutterstock
#43. Chase Coleman III
- Age: 46
- Net worth: $10.3 billion (#215 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: investments
While Chase Coleman III started out as a hedge fund investor, it was his company, Tiger Global Management, that made him a billionaire. The son of an attorney and an interior designer, Coleman grew up in Long Island and attended an
elite boarding school. Coleman was entrusted with $25 million by investment legend Julian Robertson who ran Tiger Management.
PlusONE // Shutterstock
#42. Travis Kalanick
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#1,132 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Uber
As a teen growing up in Northridge, California, Travis Kalanick went door to door selling Cutco knives and started his first company. Before co-founding Uber in 2009, Kalanick co-founded tech startups Scour and RedSwoosh, which he sold for $23 million. In January 2018, he became a billionaire, but in December 2019, he stepped down from Uber’s board of directors and
severed all ties with the company.
Joe Seer // Getty Images
#41. Behdad Eghbali
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $2.9 billion (#1,049 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: private equity
Iranian-born Behdad Eghbali is the co-founder and managing partner at Clearlake Capital. The private equity firm oversees $10 billion and has a history of scoring stellar returns. In January 2020, Eghbali
purchased a home in Brentwood, California for $21 million only months after Forbes declared him a billionaire.
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#40. Jan Koum
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $10.0 billion (#226 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: WhatsApp
Born in Ukraine, Jan Koum immigrated to the United States with his mother in search of a better life at age 16. The co-founder and former CEO of WhatsApp, became a billionaire when
Facebook purchased the mobile messaging app in 2014 for $19 billion. When Koum left Yahoo in 2007, he applied to Facebook and Twitter, both of whom turned him down, which led to him starting WhatsApp.
Manuel Blondeau - Corbis // Getty Images
#39. Jack Dorsey
- Age: 45
- Net worth: $13.6 billion (#157 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Twitter, Square
Jack Dorsey co-founded Square and Twitter, though it is the latter that made him a billionaire. Within hours of Twitter going public in November 2013, Dorsey was a billionaire. Though Dorsey attended both Missouri University of Science and Technology and NYU, he never finished college.
Chesnot // Getty Images
#38. Kanye West
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,090 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: music, sneakers
Forbes
finally declared Kanye West an official billionaire in April 2020. The majority of the rapper and entrepreneur’s fortune comes from his streetwear brand, Yeezy. Though West owns 100% of the brand, he has deals with both Adidas and Gap.
ANGELA WEISS // Getty Images
#37. Jeff Lawson
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $2.4 billion (#1,281 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: software
Jeff Lawson is the co-founder and CEO of the cloud communications platform Twilio. While a student at the University of Michigan, Lawson launched
his first internet startup. Though Lawson didn’t make any money from it, he found it to be a valuable learning experience.
Sportsfile // Getty Images
#36. Alejandro Santo Domingo
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $2.9 billion (#1,032 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: beer
While Alejandro Santo Domingo works at New York investment advisory firm Quadrant Capital Advisors as a senior managing director, his fortune comes from his family. His father, Julio Mario Santo Domingo, passed down the 15% stake he had in SABMiller, a business division of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, to his sons and grandchildren upon his death in 2011. Santo Domingo holds a 1.75% stake in the family beer fortune.
JP Yim // Getty Images
#35. Jeff Green
- Age: 44
- Net worth: $4.2 billion (#676 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: online advertising
Chairman and CEO of The Trade Desk, Jeff Green attended USC where he studied marketing communications. Prior to founding The Trade Desk, Green founded AdECN in 2004. The company, an online advertising exchange, was acquired by Microsoft in 2007.
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#34. Ryan Smith
- Age: 43
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,905 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: cloud computing
Acquired by SAP, a German software company, for $8 billion in cash just days before the scheduled IPO, Qualtrics made its co-founder and CEO, Ryan Smith, a billionaire. The sale of the cloud-computing company also made fellow co-founders, Jared Smith and Scott Smith, Ryan Smith’s brother, and father, respectively, millionaires as well.
Sportsfile // Getty Images
#33. Andres Santo Domingo
- Age: 43
- Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,688 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: beer
Brother to Alejandro Santo Domingo and son to Julio Mario Santo Domingo, the majority of Andres fortune is in Anheuser-Busch InBev, which
acquired SABMiller in 2016 for $100 billion. Santo Domingo was educated at Brown University, and while his family fortune comes from the beer industry, he has a passion for music. In 2002, he co-founded record label Kemado Records.
JP Yim // Getty Images
#32. Bom Kim
- Age: 43
- Net worth: $7.7 billion (#324 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: online retailing
While Bom Kim was born in South Korea, he was raised in America and attended Harvard Business school, though he dropped out after only six months. Kim’s company Coupang has been referred to as the South Korean version of Amazon, and it has given the American company
a run for its money. The company raised $4.6 billion and was valued at $109 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the biggest IPO to date in 2021.
M. Von Holden // Getty Images
#31. Robert Pera
- Age: 43
- Net worth: $19.3 billion (#91 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: wireless networking gear
Robert Pera began working at Apple in 2003, and by 2005 was working full-time at Ubiquiti Networks, a wireless equipment maker that he founded. In 2012, he also became one of the youngest controlling owners in the NBA after
purchasing the Memphis Grizzlies.
Casezy idea // Getty Images
#30. John Bicket
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,265 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: sensor systems
Currently the co-founder and chief technology officer of Samsara, John Bicket was the co-founder of Meraki. The company came out of research Bicket did while a Ph.D. student at MIT. Cisco acquired Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash, though it is actually
Samsara that made Bricket a billionaire.
Sodel Vladyslav // Shutterstock
#29. Orion Hindawi
- Age: 41
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,509 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: software
Orion Hindawi followed in his father’s footsteps by attending the University of California, Berkeley, though he dropped out. He and his father, David, co-founded Tanium, a cybersecurity firm, in 2007. After a
$150 million financing round in October 2020, the company’s valuation was more than $9 billion.
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
#28. Joe Gebbia
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $13.6 billion (#156 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Airbnb
Joe Gebbia co-founded Airbnb in 2008 with business partners Nathan Blecharczyk and Brian Chesky. Airbnb’s humble beginning was in Gebbia’s San Francisco apartment. The company now offers
more than 5.6 million accommodations across more than 220 countries and regions.
Stuart C. Wilson // Getty Images
#27. Brian Chesky
- Age: 40
- Net worth: $15.0 billion (#134 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Airbnb
Co-founder and CEO of lodging rental giant Airbnb Brian Chesky attended Rhode Island School of Design. In December 2020, the
company’s valuation jumped past $100 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.
Kurt Krieger/Corbis // Getty Images
#26. Sanjit Biswas
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $1.1 billion (#2,265 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: sensor systems
Sanjit Biswas holds degrees from Stanford and MIT and is the co-founder of Meraki and Samsara, though it is the latter that made him a billionaire. Biswas is the CEO of San Francisco-based Samsara.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#25. Trevor Milton
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,898 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: electric vehicles
Founder and executive chairman of Nikola Motor Company Trevor Milton dropped out of college after just one semester. Not only did Milton drop out of college, but he also dropped out of high school, though he went on to get his GED. His company produces electric- and hydrogen-powered, zero-emission semi trucks and made Milton a
multibillionaire after the June 2020 IPO.
Raquel Baranow // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Lynsi Snyder
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $3.6 billion (#827 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: In-N-Out Burger
Lynsi Snyder’s grandparents founded the iconic West Coast burger joint In-N-Out Burger in 1948. Snyder, the company’s president,
became a billionaire on her 35th birthday and was the youngest woman on The Forbes 400 in 2018. The nostalgic draw of the chain comes in part because the recipe for its staple items, burgers and fries, remains almost the same as it did more than 70 years ago.
MediaNews Group/Orange County Register // Getty Images
#23. Ben Silbermann
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $4.1 billion (#699 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Pinterest
Co-founder and CEO of Pinterest, Ben Silbermann grew up in Iowa and attended Yale. Silbermann worked at Google and tried out several product ideas, including iPhone apps, before hitting it big with the money-making Pinterest.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#22. Scott Duncan
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $6.0 billion (#453 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: pipelines
Scott Duncan is the heir to his family fortune. His father, Dan Duncan, founded the pipeline firm Enterprise Products Partners, and left Scott and his three siblings a stake in the company when he died in 2010. The company went public in 1998, and from the time of the IPO until Dec. 31, 2020, the company's asset base increased from $715 million to
more than $64 billion.
shinobi // Shutterstock
#21. Ernest Garcia III
- Age: 39
- Net worth: $7.8 billion (#315 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: used cars
Ernest Garcia III started his ecommerce platform, Carvana, as a subsidiary of DriveTime Automotive, one of the largest used car dealerships in the United States, run by his father, Ernest Garcia II. Garcia’s father is still the company’s largest shareholder, which also
makes him a multibillionaire.
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#20. Ryan Graves
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,133 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Uber
In 2010, Ryan Graves was the first employee hired by Uber, the ride service that took the world by storm, and what a ride it has been. While he resigned from the company in 2017, after serving in a variety of positions, Graves still remains an Uber board member, and owns 2% of its shares.
Spencer Platt // Getty Images
#19. Kevin Systrom
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,548 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Instagram
Facebook purchased Instagram, the picture-sharing social media app Kevin Systrom co-founded in 2012, for a cool billion in cash and stock. Systrom’s time at Stanford University may have inspired the idea for Instagram—he built a site for photo sharing for his fraternity brothers.
Vivien Killilea // Getty Images
#18. Drew Houston
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $2.1 billion (#1,493 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: cloud storage service
Not only is Drew Houston the co-founder and CEO of online backup and storage service Dropbox, but he is also the company’s largest shareholder, with more than 20% ownership. In February 2020, Houston was appointed to social media giant Facebook’s board of directors.
Handout // Getty Images
#17. Jared Isaacman
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $2.6 billion (#1,200 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: payment processing
As founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman owns 38% of the company’s shares. The payment processing firm was not Isaacman’s first venture, though. Draken International, a defense firm he founded in 2011, earned him a nine-figure sum when he sold a majority stake in the company in 2019 to Blackstone, a Wall Street firm.
PATRICK T. FALLON // Getty Images
#16. RJ Scaringe
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $3.4 billion (#891 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: electric vehicles
With a doctorate in mechanical engineering from MIT, RJ Scaringe founded electric car company Rivian Automotive in 2009. Scaringe’s dream of a zero-carbon future made him a billionaire, though
the company’s first vehicle won’t be available until the summer of 2021.
Phillip Faraone // Getty Images
#15. Brian Armstrong
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $6.5 billion (#401 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: cryptocurrency
Brian Armstrong’s cryptocurrency business Coinbase was
valued at an estimated $68 billion in March 2021, prior to the expectation of a direct listing on the NASDAQ. Achieving billionaire status led Armstrong to philanthropy. In December 2018, he even signed the Giving Pledge, vowing to donate much of his fortune to philanthropic causes.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#14. Nathan Blecharczyk
- Age: 38
- Net worth: $13.6 billion (#155 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Airbnb
Nathan Blecharczyk’s sizable fortune is a direct result of co-founding the lodging site Airbnb. Also the company’s chief strategy officer and first engineer, Blecharczyk serves as chairman of Airbnb China. In October 2019, Blecharczyk
gifted his alma mater, Boston Latin Academy, $1 million, with a promise to match any other donations to the school of up to $1 million.
Mike Windle // Getty Images
#13. Baiju Bhatt
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,329 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: stock trading app
An Indian-American billionaire, Baiju Bhatt is the co-founder of Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing app that
filed for an initial public offering on March 23, 2021. He attended Stanford University, which is where he met fellow Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev, who was his roommate at the prestigious college.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images for TechCrunch
#12. Tony Xu
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $2.4 billion (#1,284 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: food delivery service
In 2013, Tony Xu co-founded DoorDash with Evan Moore, Andy Fang, and Stanley Tang, and in December 2020, the company’s IPO made Xu a billionaire. The Stanford graduate is the son of Chinese immigrants. Xu was just 5 years old when his parents immigrated from Nanjing to the U.S. in 1989.
Noam Galai // Getty Images for TechCrunch
#11. Dustin Moskovitz
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $18.8 billion (#98 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Facebook
In 2004, Dustin Moskovitz and Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from their dorm room at Harvard. Leaving Facebook in 2008, Moskovitz co-founded the workflow software company Asana, though most of his wealth comes from Facebook. He still holds an estimated 2% stake in the company.
Kimberly White // Getty Images
#10. Mark Zuckerberg
- Age: 37
- Net worth: $102.2 billion (#5 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg is the most well-known and wealthiest of the men who co-founded Facebook. Ranking #7 on
Forbes 2020 Ten Richest People in the World, Zuckerberg was a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard when he launched the social media site that would change the world and eventually make him a billionaire at 23.
BERTRAND GUAY // Getty Images
#9. Arash Ferdowsi
- Age: 36
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,340 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: online file storage
Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi launched the file sharing and storage service as a student at MIT. He owns close to a 10% stake in the company. Ferdowsi
wrote about being the son of immigrant parents and acknowledged how hard his parents worked and how supportive they were of his pursuits.
Kimberly White // Getty Images
#8. Lukas Walton
- Age: 35
- Net worth: $16.0 billion (#120 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Walmart
Lukas Walton is a member of one of the wealthiest families in the United States. His grandfather, Sam Walton, founded mega superstore Walmart. Walton acquired his fortune under tragic circumstances when his father, John Walton, died in a 2005 plane crash.
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#7. Vlad Tenev
- Age: 34
- Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,329 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: stock trading
Co-founder of Robinhood, the commission-free stock trading app, Vlad Tenev was born in Bulgaria and raised in Washington, D.C. His rise to billionaire has not been without its problems, including many wondering whether Robinhood has
gamified trading, making it dangerous.
Noam Galai // Getty Images for TechCrunch
#5. Whitney Wolfe Herd
- Age: 32
- Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,925 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: dating app
Whitney Wolfe Herd is the founder and CEO of social and dating app Bumble. The app is
different from other dating apps because it is up to women to make the first move. Wolfe Herd left Tinder and launched Bumble in 2014.
Jerod Harris // Getty Images for Fortune
#4. Evan Spiegel
- Age: 31
- Net worth: $11.8 billion (#182 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: Snapchat
The youngest billionaire on the list and the flashier co-founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel married supermodel Miranda Kerr in 2017. Spiegel dropped out of Stanford to start Snapchat, though he finally graduated from the illustrious university in 2018 with a degree in product design. Both he and fellow Snapchat co-founder Bobby Murphy own an estimated 18% of the company, where he serves as the CEO.
Steve Jennings // Getty Images
#2. Andy Fang (tie)
- Age: 29
- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,723 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: food delivery app
Not only is Andy Fang a co-founder of DoorDash, but he is also the company’s head of consumer engineering. His 4% stake in the food delivery app made him a billionaire in December 2020.
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#2. Stanley Tang (tie)
- Age: 29
- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,732 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: food delivery app
The head of labs at DoorDash, Stanley Tang is also one of the four co-founders. Within days of going public in December 2020, DoorDash
shares soared to $189, making Tang a billionaire, along with fellow co-founders Tony Xu and Andy Fang. Evan Moore, the fourth co-founder, only remained with DoorDash for a short period of time.
Michael M. Santiago // Getty Images
#1. Austin Russell
- Age: 26
- Net worth: $2.8 billion (#1,083 Forbes rank)
- Source of wealth: sensors
The youngest billionaire on the list dropped out of Stanford after receiving a $100,000 Thiel Fellowship. Austin Russell also came up with the idea for his company Luminar while studying at the prestigious university when he was just 17 years old. Russell’s automotive sensor company, Luminar Technologies, made him a billionaire at the ripe old age of 25.
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
