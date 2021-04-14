The disabled hope their Oscar moment can become a movement

“We bring a culture to this," Tarango said. “We bring our independence that people don’t often see. I was excited, excited and grateful honestly to Doug for picking someone who was deaf-blind, because I think that has helped in the success of the film.”

When Matlin won her 1987 Oscar for “Children of a Lesser God,” it felt like a major breakthrough. But a flood of roles and nominations didn't follow for deaf or other disabled actors.

“I thought, ‘OK, it will break barriers,'” Matlin said. “But then, the focus moved away.”

She said the lack of social media at the time made it very difficult to apply pressure and build momentum for a cause the way the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag did for Black actors.

Now, she says disabled people and their advocates are “able to speak out from wherever they are. They are able to lend their voice, their opinions, their views, their visions, their imaginations.”

“Sound of Metal” has been praised for its authentic examination of the world of the deaf, and its use of deaf actors in supporting roles. It has also received some deaf-community criticism for casting a hearing actor, Riz Ahmed, in the lead role of a drummer who must reckon with losing his hearing.