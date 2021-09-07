The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

In “The Card Counter” his man in the room is Oscar Isaac’s William Tell, an austere poker player who travels around backwater casinos, staying under the radar and making sure to never win too much. He’s in self-imposed exile for his participation in Abu Ghraib.

The actor had a history with Schrader. Early in his career, Isaac auditioned for him in a black box theater in a strip mall in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tarzana for a film that never came to be. But they stayed in touch a bit and he was the first-person Schrader went to with the script.

“I wrote right back. I couldn’t wait to do it with him,” Isaac said. “But when I first read the script, I didn’t really understand it. It was just so dark and there was something quite distant about it. I read it a second time and suddenly it started to come together for me a little bit more and I started to get a hit on the character. ... He made this character who has been punished by the state, and yet he leaves prison and feels that he hasn’t done enough penance. He’s decided to live an empty life as part of his own personal penance for what he’s done.”