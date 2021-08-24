The deepening costs of 4 Gaza wars in 13 years, in 4 charts

“Gaza is so dense. When these airstrikes occur, even if it’s not your building, you’re seeing it, you’re hearing it,” said Yara Asi, a scholar studying public health in conflict zones.

Abdullah Srour, 16, knows the toll of surviving four wars. He spent years in therapy recovering from memories of the 2014 war, when a missile hit his bedroom in Jabaliya refugee camp.

In May, Abdullah watched as rescue teams pulled out the bodies of a family crushed to death by rubble. His mother said he is restless now, often biting his nails and can no longer sleep alone.

“After this war,” she said, “he’s regressed to a child of five years old.”

WANTING TO LEAVE, NO PLACE TO GO

The wars have chipped away at any sense of positivity toward life in Gaza, according to surveys by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research. As of June, positive perception among Gazans of their living conditions stood at 14%.

Spirits were higher around 2013, reflecting perceived gains from the 2012 war. But in recent years, positivity has dipped as low as 4%.

Hardship fuels the desire for escape. Forty percent of Palestinians said in the June survey they were forced to consider leaving Gaza permanently.