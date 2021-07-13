'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

The nominations haul by Disney+, which launched in late 2019, was impressive, but the triumph of streaming was predictable, said Eric Deggans, TV critic for National Public Radio.

"Disney+ came out of nowhere and got the third-most nominations of any platform at 71. ... We’re a point now where this is this is increasingly becoming a streamers’ game and the Emmy nominations reflect it,” Deggans said.

HBO and streaming service HBO Max edged into lead with 130 total nominations, with Netflix close on its heels with 129.

The frontrunner on the comedy side is the good-hearted “Ted Lasso,” about a middling American football coach imported to England to handle a soccer team. The Apple TV+ series received 20 nominations, including for top comedy, star Jason Sudeikis and six cast members.

“Hacks,” starring Jean Smart as a stand-up comedian who resists getting aged out of Las Vegas and life, was next with 15 nods, including a lead actor award for Smart and a supporting bid for Hannah Einbinder.

Smart, who some have said is enjoying a career “Jeannaisance,” earned a second nomination for her supporting role in “Mare of Easttown.” The limited series received 16 nods, including for star Kate Winslet.