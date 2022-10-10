 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The complicated history of George Washington | Utterly Moderate Podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast. . .

  • Segment One — The Life and Times of George Washington: George Washington University historian Denver Brunsman joins the show to share his insights on the life and career of George Washington, as well as his general reflections on the study of history and its place in the modern university.
  • Segment Two — The Importance of Teaching Kids Financial Literacy: True Tamplin, who runs the digital marketing agency UpDigital and created the finance website Finance Strategists, joins the show to discuss the importance of teaching children a solid foundation in financial literacy.

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with. The views expressed in our newsletters and podcasts are those of the individual contributors alone and not of our partner institutions.

Episode Music:

