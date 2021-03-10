The claims against Cuomo: A look at the women's allegations

State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has appointed a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate the allegations. Cuomo has urged the public to reserve judgment while the inquiry unfolds, saying "the facts will come out.”

Here's a look at his accusers' allegations:

LINDSAY BOYLAN, 36, a former state economic development official and Cuomo adviser, says the governor kissed her on the lips as she was leaving a one-on-one meeting in his office and suggested playing strip poker while she and others were on a plane with him. Cuomo says both stories are false. Among her other allegations: that Cuomo summoned her alone to his office after a holiday party and made what she took to be a reference to former President Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The governor also sent Valentine's Day roses to Boylan and other female staffers, she said.